Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant on both sides of the ball in Saturday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets. He finished with 31 points — on 13-for-22 shooting from the field — four assists, nine rebounds, and four steals in a game the Bucks went on to lose by a final score of 129-106. So when the Bucks visit the Little Caesars Arena on Monday night to play Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, and the Detroit Pistons, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Pistons

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as out for Monday’s showdown due to right knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Jae Crowder (left calf soreness) is probable to play for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his 10th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 3.9 turnovers per game across 59 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is struggling to shoot the ball accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s current 64.7% free-throw percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Pistons on the road on Monday, even without Antetokounmpo in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 9-29 road record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no.