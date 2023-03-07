Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jrue Holiday were listed as “out” with injuries before the team takes on the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Bucks beat writer Jim Owczarski wrote in a pair of Tuesday tweets.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out against the Magic with a non-COVID related illness. Holiday was downgraded to “out” with neck soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as “probable” despite dealing with right knee soreness in Monday’s injury report, while Jrue Holiday was listed as “questionable” with neck soreness after he played in both games of Milwaukee’s back-to-back series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. Middleton was not listed on the injury report on Monday, while guard Wesley Matthews and recently-signed guard Goran Dragic were both listed as “out.”

Forwards Jonathan Isaac and Admiral Schofield were both listed as “out” for the Magic on ESPN’s injury report. Isaac underwent a season-ending surgery for a torn left adductor muscle, while Schofield will sit out with a concussion. Forward Wendell Carter Jr. and guard Gary Harris were listed as “day-to-day” and questionable for Tuesday’s with a hip injuries.

The Bucks gained more breathing room at the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics in a 118-114 overtime victory in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Central Division sits at fourth place in the East and 6.5 games behind the Bucks, while the 76ers took third place with a 42-22 record after 64 games played.

The Bucks claimed victory over the Magic in their first two matchups, taking a seven-point triumph in December in Orlando before prevailing in a 22-point win at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday played in both games.

The Bucks will tip off against the Magic at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday in the Amway Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Wisconsin.