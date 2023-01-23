Serge Ibaka just has not been the same player ever since he suffered a back injury in the 2020-21 season. Signed by the Los Angeles Clippers to supplement their frontcourt depth alongside Ivica Zubac, Ibaka fell off a cliff during the 2021-22 campaign, which eventually led to his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks during last season’s trade deadline. However, Ibaka just has not been able to regain his form in Milwaukee. Accordingly, the Bucks have now made him available for trade.

Amid the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks’ interest in the former NBA champion, the Bucks have made it clear that the veteran big man is available for an extremely low price in a potential trade.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Serge Ibaka can be had for the measly cost of one second-round pick. Ibaka, now 33 years old, has played in only 16 games this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per night.

Out of all the teams interested in Ibaka’s services, the Heat definitely make the most sense as a potential trade destination. The Heat could soon trade away Dewayne Dedmon, especially after his detrimental conduct, which further guts their depth at center. At the moment, the Heat are relying on undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson as Bam Adebayo’s backup with Omer Yurtseven out and Dedmon on the outs.

It’s unclear just how much quality basketball Serge Ibaka has left in the tank. Even with the Bucks facing a few injury woes this season, the 7’0 Spanish-Congolese center has not been able to carve a solid role off their bench. Still, he could provide interested teams with a solid veteran presence in the locker room. And for the price of a second-round pick, he could very well be worth trading for.