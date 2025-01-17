The Milwaukee Bucks (22-17) continue their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors (10-31) on Friday night. In the latest injury report, the Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as probable. Antetokounmpo is managing right patella tendinopathy, while Middleton continues to address bilateral ankle injury issues.

The Bucks enter the game on a two-game winning streak, climbing to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Their most recent victory, a 122-93 rout of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, highlighted strong performances from both stars. Antetokounmpo posted 26 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, while Middleton came off the bench to contribute 14 points, six assists, and two steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton's injury status for Bucks vs. Raptors

With both players listed as probable, their final availability for the Raptors game will likely be determined closer to the scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off.

Antetokounmpo has been delivering at an elite level this season, averaging a career-high 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 60.1% from the field. The two-time MVP has played in 33 games this season, continuing to anchor the Bucks on both ends of the court.

Middleton, who made his season debut on December 6 after recovering from offseason ankle surgeries, has appeared in 16 games. The veteran forward is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.

Head coach Doc Rivers recently transitioned Middleton to a bench role as part of his ongoing recovery and reintegration into the lineup. In this role, Middleton has averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks look to extend their winning streak and solidify their position in the tightly contested Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Raptors, sitting at the bottom of the standings, aim to find consistency amid a challenging season. Milwaukee’s depth and the potential availability of both Antetokounmpo and Middleton will play a key role in determining the outcome.

As the Bucks approach the halfway mark of their homestand, all eyes remain on the health and contributions of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as the team aims to maintain momentum heading into the second half of the season.