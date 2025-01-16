The Milwaukee Bucks, currently 22-17 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, are exploring trade options involving guard Pat Connaughton, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto indicates that NBA executives are monitoring Connaughton as a potential trade candidate as the Bucks seek greater financial flexibility to improve their roster.

Connaughton, 32, is in the second year of a three-year contract that pays him $9.42 million this season, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Moving Connaughton’s contract would provide the Bucks with valuable cap relief, as the team is currently $6.5 million over the second luxury tax apron. Shedding his salary would open the possibility of utilizing the mid-level exception and gaining the flexibility to acquire multiple players in a single deal.

Connaughton’s role with Milwaukee has diminished this season. He is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per game — his lowest playing time since the 2019-20 season. Despite his reduced production, Connaughton remains a respected veteran with championship experience, which could make him an attractive piece for teams seeking depth.

Pat Connaughton trade could position Bucks for a bigger move amid Jimmy Butler rumors

Scotto also notes that trading Connaughton could position the Bucks to make a more significant roster move. One intriguing possibility involves Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, who has been at the center of trade speculation in recent weeks. Butler reportedly will meet with the Heat organization Friday to discuss his future.

A logical trade partner for the Bucks could be the Detroit Pistons. Detroit, currently 21-19 and among the hottest teams in the league after winning eight of their last 10 games, has $14 million in available cap space. This financial flexibility makes the Pistons a viable option for absorbing salary in a potential deal, especially if Milwaukee seeks to offload Connaughton’s contract.

By moving Connaughton, the Bucks would gain the financial breathing room necessary to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. With their championship window tied closely to the prime years of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the dynamic partnership with Damian Lillard, Milwaukee is under pressure to construct a roster capable of making another deep playoff run.

While it remains to be seen if Connaughton will ultimately be moved, his contract and reduced role make him a key trade piece as the Bucks weigh their options ahead of the NBA trade deadline.