The Milwaukee Bucks (19-16) will begin their two-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (22-17) on Friday night at the KIA Center, with forward Khris Middleton listed as probable due to ongoing bilateral ankle injury management following offseason surgery.

Middleton’s role has been a topic of discussion following the Bucks’ 121-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. In that game, Milwaukee opted to start Taurean Prince, keeping Middleton in a bench role. Middleton struggled to find his rhythm, contributing eight points, five rebounds, and three assists on 2-for-7 shooting in 21 minutes.

Despite the benching, Middleton remains an integral part of Milwaukee's rotation as he continues to recover from double ankle surgery. In the 13 games he has played this season, the veteran forward is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.

Khris Middleton’s injury status vs. Magic

The Bucks are expected to finalize Middleton’s availability closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off. Friday’s game will also mark the second meeting of the season between the Bucks and Magic, with Milwaukee winning the first matchup 114-109 during the NBA Cup quarterfinals. In that game, Middleton failed to score but contributed eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

The Magic will have forward Paolo Banchero back in the lineup after a 33-game absence due to a torn right oblique. Banchero’s return adds another layer of intrigue to a game where both teams are vying for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as probable alongside Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo is managing right patella tendinopathy, and Lillard is dealing with a left calf contusion.

Antetokounmpo has been dominant this season, averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game on an efficient 59.9% shooting. Lillard, in his first season with the Bucks, is averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

The Bucks will look to maintain their momentum and improve to 2-0 in the season series against Orlando. With Middleton’s status still pending, his role and impact remain key factors in Milwaukee’s push for consistency this season.