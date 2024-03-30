The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to end a two-game losing skid on Saturday as they face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Star guard Damian Lillard has already been ruled out due to personal reasons, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have also popped up on the injury report.
That being said, there's no reason to worry. Both players are listed as probable. Giannis is dealing with a hamstring issue, while Middleton has an ankle problem. Neither injury is considered serious, hence why they're likely going to suit up.
Bucks need Giannis, Middleton healthy
Milwaukee is seen as a legitimate contender out East alongside the Boston Celtics. Doc Rivers' squad is second in the conference with a 46-27 record, Both The Greek Freak and Lillard have played 68 out of a possible 73 games in 2023-24, but Middleton has struggled to stay healthy.
The veteran has made just 48 appearances. He was sidelined from early February until mid-March with a sprained left ankle, missing 16 games during that span. It was always expected Middleton's minutes with the Bucks would take a hit with the arrival of Dame and it's reflected in his numbers, averaging just 14.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. In five games since Middleton's return, he's averaging 14.8 PPG as well.
As for Antetokounmpo, he's balling out, as per usual. The big man has put up averages of 30.7 points, 11.5 boards, and 6.4 dimes on 61% shooting from the field. Giannis has played through his bumps and bruises but he's managed to stay consistent. He's undoubtedly the X-factor as to how far the Bucks will go in the playoffs.
After a statement victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the month, Middleton was vocal about what this team is capable of when at full strength. Via AP Sports:
“With a full team out there, we realize what we can do as a team,” said Middleton. “We have so many guys, so many weapons that can carry us, or guys that can make a play or just attract a crowd.”
That March 24th victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. was the first time since February 3rd that Giannis, Dame, and Middleton were on the floor together. It's hard to find chemistry when your best guys aren't all available.
“I just feel this appreciation feeling of having everybody healthy and available to play,” Antetokounmpo said after the Thunder win. “Because when we're not healthy, I think sometimes we play well, sometimes we don't, sometimes we create this excuse in our mind that like, ‘OK, when he gets back, we're going to be better.' But now we're all here. There's no more excuses.”
The Bucks are a game and a half ahead of the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers at the moment and just two ahead of the New York Knicks. The Celtics have first place locked up with a 57-16 record, so at this point, Milwaukee will just be looking to find a rhythm and keep the Cavs and Knicks at bay. As things stand, the Bucks would face a play-in team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.