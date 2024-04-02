Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of clinching the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. They can get one step closer to achieving this goal on Tuesday night when they take on the Washington Wizards, who have won just 14 games all season. This seems like a very easy game for the Bucks to claim win No. 48 this season, but Damian Lillard has already been ruled out due to a groin injury. To make matters worse, both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton also find themselves on the injury report.
Although they own one of the best records in the league, the Bucks have looked vulnerable at times this year, especially when it comes to their defense. As a result, Milwaukee has won just six of its last 12 games. If they are not careful, the Bucks could wind up surrendering their spot in the standings.
With Antetokounmpo and Middleton on the injury report, the Bucks may wind up being short-handed against Washington on Tuesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton injury updates vs. Wizards
While listed on the injury report, the Bucks don't have much to worry about regarding Giannis and Middleton. Antetokounmpo, who is back on the injury report for an ongoing hamstring issue, is listed as probable. It is worth mentioning that he has played in each of the team's last five games.
In Middleton's case, he finds himself also listed as probable to play against the Wizards with a left ankle sprain. The 32-year-old wing has played in each of the team's last four games.
The Bucks are facing a back-to-back scenario, as they will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night following their game on Tuesday against the Wizards. It is certainly possible that Antetokounmpo and/or Middleton could sit out against the Grizzlies if they do, in fact, play on Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo has put together yet another MVP-like season, averaging 30.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor over the course of 69 total games. The two-time MVP currently ranks fourth on ClutchPoints' MVP rankings with less than two weeks remaining in the season.
In the event that Giannis is unable to play against the Wizards on Tuesday, Bobby Portis would be the main beneficiary of seeing his minutes and role increase. Portis finds himself in the running for Sixth Man of the Year once again after finishing third in the voting for the award last season. Should Middleton be ruled out, then the Bucks will rely on Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder to step up on the wing. With Lillard out, the Bucks will already be leaning on veteran guard Patrick Beverley, who is playing through a right wrist injury.
A win over the Wizards would keep the Bucks at least 2.5 games above the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings, with seven games remaining on Milwaukee's schedule. If the Cavs were to lose on the road against the Utah Jazz and the Bucks defeat the Wizards, they would move 3.5 games ahead of Cleveland for the 2-seed in the conference.
The Bucks will provide further injury updates on Antetokounmpo and Middleton ahead of the start of Tuesday's game.