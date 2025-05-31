The New York Mets are poised to receive a significant boost to their pitching staff as they prepare for a pivotal series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Carlos Mendoza announced that right-hander Paul Blackburn is set to come off the injured list and start Monday's game in Los Angeles. This development was shared by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Paul Blackburn will come off the injured list to start Monday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Carlos Mendoza said.”

Blackburn, a 2022 All-Star, has been sidelined since the start of the season due to right knee inflammation. His return is timely, as the Mets starting rotation has been navigating a stretch of 10 consecutive games without an off day. The addition of Blackburn provides much-needed depth and experience to the rotation during this demanding period.

In his recent rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, Blackburn demonstrated readiness by pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out four batters. His performance indicates that he's prepared to rejoin the major league roster and contribute effectively.

The upcoming Dodgers series is a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series, where the Dodgers eliminated the Mets in six games. With the Mets currently holding a 35-22 record, Blackburn's return could be instrumental in securing a strong start to this critical series.

Mendoza also provided updates on other injured pitchers. Left-hander Sean Manaea is progressing well, having thrown 20 pitches during a live batting practice session and an additional 15 pitches in the bullpen. Manaea is expected to face hitters again before beginning a rehab assignment in early June.

As the Mets aim to solidify their position in the standings, the return of Blackburn and the anticipated comeback of other key pitchers like Manaea are encouraging signs. The team's management is optimistic that these reinforcements will enhance their competitiveness in the challenging weeks ahead.