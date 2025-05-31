The Toronto Blue Jays (29-28) are ending May on a high note, as they vie for a fourth consecutive win in Saturday afternoon's game versus the Athletics (23-35). Before possibly achieving that goal, the organization is making an interesting and perhaps somewhat unexpected roster move. Left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas is coming back up to the MLB roster and righty Jose Urena is getting designated for assignment, per Andrew Stoeten.

Urena, who signed with the Jays in May after the New York Mets let him go, had been pitching well following initial struggles with the team. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of work, ending his brief stint in Toronto with five scoreless innings across three appearances. Clearly, though, management thinks there is more value in giving Lucas another chance in the big-league level.

The 28-year-old out of Pepperdine is 2-2 with a 7.41 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings this year. He was brilliant to begin the season, allowing no runs and just four hits in his first two starts (amounted to 10 1/3 innings), but he fell off precipitously in his next two outings.

Lucas surrendered 14 runs on 13 hits combined with six walks against the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners. He did not get past the second against the latter and was subsequently sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on April 21. The struggles have continued there, as evident by a 5.88 ERA in six starts. His erratic first month in the starting rotation perfectly encapsulates Toronto's first 57 games.

There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have given their fan base a mixed bag of a campaign after two months of play. They locked up star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the next 14 years back in April, but fellow franchise pillar Bo Bichette has still not signed a contract extension and is currently set to enter free agency after this season ends.

Prized offseason additions Anthony Santander and Jeff Hoffman are big disappointments thus far, but Brendon Little and Nathan Lukes are delightful surprises. The club is barely above .500, but it is only one and a half games out of an American League Wild Card slot. Considering the Jays have two more matchups versus the free-falling A's before welcoming in the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies (36-21), there is a chance the roller-coaster ride continues in Toronto.

Easton Lucas will do his best to limit the turbulence. He is active for Saturday's game. Blue Jays-Athletics do battle at 3:07 p.m. ET.