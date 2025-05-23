While this season ended prematurely for Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks, there's no denying that Lillard is one of the most electric players in the NBA today when he's healthy. In preparation for next season, Lillard will be hoping to lead his team to the NBA Playoffs once again with a ring on his mind. By that time, we'll already see the latest Adidas Dame 10 sneakers in full force with this upcoming “All-Star” colorway already announced.

The Adidas Dame 10 was first introduced at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend alongside a host of new sneakers for signature athletes including Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Clippers' James Harden. The Adidas Dame 10 is officially set to launch on June 28, 2025 in the inaugural “Dame's Light” colorway.

However, the announcement has brought new colorways into the fray, including this upcoming “All-Star” ensemble for what would be Lillard's 10th career All-Star selection. The pair is also expected to drop during the ASW festivities.

Adidas Dame 10 “All-Star”

The Adidas Dame 10 will arrive in Lucid Orange/Ice Tangerine-Ice Blue for a clean ensemble that should be perfect for the upcoming 2026 All-Star game in Lillard's home state of California. The shoes will feature orange hues all throughout the upper, combining with the waved molding and advancing to a yellow gradient along the front foot. The shoe features a black ankle collar which is accented by Ice Blue hues along the sockliner and underlaying the upper.

Adidas logos in orange will finish the look as we see Damian Lillard's personal logo along each tongue. All in all, this is one of the cleaner colorways we've seen for what should be an interesting basketball sneaker. If Lillard is able to perform in these the way he has his whole career, Adidas should have another hit on their hands.

The Adidas Dame 10 is expected to officially launch June 28, 2025, but this slated “All-Star” colorway will release on February 13, 2025 for a retail tag of $90. The shoes hold one of the most affordable price points for a sneaker of this caliber, so expect them to be a massive hit with the public once they see their first release.