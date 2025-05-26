Rumor buzz is loud for the Milwaukee Bucks, as speculation grows that Giannis Antetokounmpo may demand a trade this offseason. With nothing set in stone, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George made a prediction of his own about how it may play out in Milwaukee.

During the latest episode of the “Podcast P” show, hosted by Paul George, the 35-year-old forward predicts that Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be traded this offseason. George firmly believes that Antetokounmpo wants to and will remain with the Bucks to continue his legacy in Milwaukee.

“I don't see him wanting to leave… It's a legacy thing, I think, with Giannis and Milwaukee. I don't think he [wants to] leave there.”

Antetokounmpo, who is 30 years old, admitted that he may be seeking a change of scenery shortly after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in a 119-118 Game 5 loss in the first round of the playoffs. He did not demand a trade, and instead, claimed that he wanted to consider all options before making a final decision.

Since then, the Bucks are rumored to make moves assuming Giannis Antetokounmpo does end up leaving via trade. However, it largely depends on what the nine-time All-Star wants to do. Some rumors have teams like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs as favorites to land Antetokounmpo.

But George seemingly believes Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee. That very well could be the case. Ideally, the Bucks will have a clearer answer from Giannis Antetokounmpo before the start of the 2025 NBA Draft that kicks off on June 25.

The 2021 Finals MVP had another stellar year with the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while recording an impressive 60.1% field-goal percentage while shooting 61.7% from the free-throw line.

Rumors will likely continue swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks until the superstar forward announces his decision.