The Milwaukee Bucks currently find themselves 47-27 on the season ahead of what should be a routine game against the Washington Wizards, who have just 14 wins on the year. At this point, all that matters for the Bucks is to continue winning games and wrap up the 2-seed heading into the playoffs. However, injuries have been a problem for this franchise all season. Now, it is All-Star guard Damian Lillard who is battling an injury.
After being kneed in the calf and receiving stitches after a 107-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Lillard sat out the Bucks 122-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday due to personal reasons. While he is with the team, Lillard is now dealing with a right groin strain that he hasn't had throughout the season.
With eight games remaining on their schedule, including Tuesday's game against Washington, Milwaukee can't afford to have one of their star players injured. This is why Lillard's status for this clash with the Wizards is worrisome for the Bucks.
Damian Lillard injury status vs. Wizards
Lillard, who is battling a right groin strain, has been ruled out for Tuesday night's contest with the Wizards, according to the Bucks' official injury report. This will mark the second consecutive game that Lillard has missed, although he missed Saturday's game against Atlanta for personal reasons.
The 2023-24 season has been an uphill battle for Lillard in his first year with the Bucks. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard has struggled to find his footing at times, especially when he is playing off the ball.
In a total of 68 games, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 24.4 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and just 35.8 percent from three-point range. Still one of the best perimeter shooters in the league right now, this is the lowest three-point shooting percentage of Lillard's career since the 2014-15 season, when he shot 34.3 percent from distance. Of course, this is discounting the 2021-22 season, when he played in just 29 games due to injury.
Without Lillard on Saturday, the Bucks defeated the Hawks behind Giannis' masterful performance. The two-time MVP finished with 36 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 38 total minutes. This marked the first time all season that the Bucks have won a game when Lillard doesn't play, as they entered Saturday with a 0-5 record without the superstar point guard.
Despite his numbers dropping since coming to Milwaukee, Lillard is still an instrumental part of the team's overall success. The Bucks have high championship aspirations after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat last season, which is why Lillard's availability is key.
After what will presumably be a win against the Wizards, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, another team that has struggled to find its footing this season. At this time, Lillard's status for the second leg of the team's back-to-back is unknown.
The Bucks will provide further updates on Lillard's status after their game against the Wizards on Tuesday night.