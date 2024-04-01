There are only two weeks left for every NBA team to put their finishing touches on the 2023-24 season. For some, this means locking in their seeding for postseason action. For others, these next two weeks are nothing more than a time to increase the chances of their ping pong ball being selected during the draft lottery. At this point, there are 22 teams in the league still fighting for the right to either compete for a championship or simply make the playoffs in the NBA Power Rankings.
The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves have been the best of the best all season. Then there are teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and New Orleans Pelicans that have been attempting to navigate injury concerns as they prepare for what they each hope to be an elongated playoff run.
Despite the Celtics owning the best record in the league, the Eastern Conference as a whole is much weaker than the likes of the Western Conference this season. In fact, the Cavs, who occupy the 3-seed in the East, would be a play-in tournament team right now in the West. The NBA Power Rankings are a reflection of team performance on a week-to-week basis, and they sort of act like the league's stock market in a way. That is why every team currently in the West playoff picture finds themselves in the top 16 of these power rankings.
More specifically, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are two teams on the rise, trending in a very positive direction before the conclusion of the regular season. The Mavs took down the Houston Rockets this past week, a team that was riding an 11-game win streak and threatening the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Now, it is the Mavs who own the league's longest active win streak at seven games. All of a sudden, Dallas finds themselves as the 5-seed in the conference with only eight games remaining.
As for the Lakers, they are still on the verge of moving up in the play-in tournament region of the standings. Skill definitely matters when competing for a championship, but every team also needs a little bit of luck. When you are playing your best basketball of the season heading into the playoffs, good things tend to happen. This is the case with the Lakers right now, especially when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are dominating the offensive side of the court.
The Mavs and Lakers are the biggest risers in the NBA Power Rankings this week, as Dallas cracks the top five and Los Angeles finds their way into the top 10 for the first time in a long time.
1. Boston Celtics (-)
2023-24 Record: 58-16, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (4/1), vs. OKC (4/3), vs. SAC (4/5), vs. POR (4/7)
Back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks have thrown the Celtics into a somewhat interesting position right ahead of the playoffs. Prior to the month of March, the C's had lost just six games in 2024. In March, Boston went 12-4, looking a little more vulnerable than many would imagine given their record.
Playing on the road is always hard, but the Celtics really struggled against the Atlanta Hawks this past week for some reason. They surrendered 120 points in back-to-back losses against the Hawks, and Boston looked lost at times when the momentum wasn't in their favor. This is definitely something to watch heading into the playoffs, as 13 of the Celtics' 16 losses this season have come on the road.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)
2023-24 Record: 52-22, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (4/2), at BOS (4/3), at IND (4/5), at CHA (4/7)
The Thunder are officially back in the playoffs after clinching their playoff spot this past week. Better yet, they proved that they can still be an elite-level team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed two games due to a quad contusion. While they did fall to the Rockets in overtime, the Thunder put up 128 points and held the Suns to only 103 points without Gilgeous-Alexander.
This team is deep, they are great from the perimeter, and they just understand the assignment every single time they take the court. Oklahoma City may be inexperienced and young, but this team is on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in the NBA Power Rankings because of their resilience and chemistry. It is going to be awfully hard for any team to take the Thunder down in a seven-game series, especially when SGA is healthy and on the court since he basically scores 30 points or more every game.
3. Denver Nuggets (-1)
2023-24 Record: 52-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (4/2), at LAC (4/4), vs. ATL (4/6)
Although they put up 128 and 130 points in two different wins this past week, the Nuggets also failed to score more than 98 points in two different losses. Right now, the Nuggets are dealing with a consistency issue, one that has existed since they returned from the All-Star break.
On defense, the Nuggets are capable of withstanding any team in this league. Nikola Jokic has gotten involved on defense, and Aaron Gordon continues to be one of the most disrespected defenders in the entire NBA. The concern for Denver is the health of Jamal Murray, as the star guard has missed five straight games due to right knee inflammation. It is worth noting that Murray tore his left ACL in 2021, and that this is not a lingering issue from that injury.
Still, the Nuggets are the defending NBA champions, and they are the team everyone is trying to take down. It would come as a surprise if this team did not at least make the Western Conference Finals, but they may be left with a very tough first-round matchup. As of right now, the Nuggets will face either the Suns, Lakers, Warriors, or Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)
2023-24 Record: 51-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (4/2), vs. TOR (4/3), at PHX (4/5), at LAL (4/7)
A huge road win over the Nuggets this past week vaulted the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top spot in the Western Conference, momentarily. Since this win, the Timberwolves have gone on to lose at home to the Chicago Bulls, pushing them back behind the Thunder and Nuggets once more.
The concern surrounding Minnesota, aside from all the drama they are dealing with from an ownership perspective, is that Anthony Edwards is their only reliable offensive playmaker. Mike Conley is one of the best veterans in the league, and Rudy Gobert has had one of his best seasons in the league with the Timberwolves this year, but Edwards is truly the only explosive player that can get his own shots at any point in the game. Everyone else on this roster needs opportunities created for them by someone else.
The bright spot for the Timberwolves has been Naz Reid. The potential Sixth Man of the Year has stepped up in the wake of Karl-Anthony Towns' knee injury, averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the month of March. Games against the Suns and Lakers on the road later this week present a challenge to a team that hopes to contend at the very top of the NBA Power Rankings heading into the playoffs.
5. Dallas Mavericks (+2)
2023-24 Record: 45-29, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (4/2), vs. ATL (4/4), vs. GSW (4/5), vs. HOU (4/7)
The Mavericks' current seven-game win streak consists of victories over the Utah Jazz, Kings, and Rockets. There is also a win over the Nuggets thrown in there by way of Kyrie Irving's improbable buzzer-beater. Dallas is red-hot right now, and they have won 11 of their last 12 games.
Luka Doncic has been fantastic down the stretch run of the season, and he is beginning to draw even more eyes to his MVP resume versus the likes of Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Serbian star will likely claim another Western Conference Player of the Month honor, and he has moved Dallas out of the play-in tournament in the West.
With limited time remaining, the Mavericks occupy the 5-seed. It is possible that they could still jump the Los Angeles Clippers and claim home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs as the 4-seed. There is a lot to like about the direction the Mavs are trending in right now, especially since they have cracked the top five of the NBA Power Rankings.
6. New Orleans Pelicans (-)
2023-24 Record: 45-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (4/1), vs. ORL (4/3), vs. SAS (4/5), at PHX (4/7)
Since Brandon Ingram suffered his knee injury, the New Orleans Pelicans have gone 3-2, with their only notable win coming against the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Pelicans want Ingram back and healthy in time for the playoffs, perhaps this wasn't the worst-case scenario since Zion Williamson has truly been playing some of the best basketball of his career.
Over his last four games, Zion has averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the floor. Although Big Z has been the star the Pelicans have needed him to be, head coach Willie Green is a little concerned with his big man's usage right now.
“(Williamson) is in phenomenal conditioning, but we still want to be careful,” Green said recently. “Forty (minutes) is probably a bit much but tonight (vs. Celtics) we needed to ride with him a little bit.”
This is a huge week for the Pelicans, as two matchups with the Suns could make or break their playoff pursuit.
7. Milwaukee Bucks (-3)
2023-24 Record: 47-27 Upcoming schedule: at WAS (4/2), vs. MEM (4/3), vs. TOR (4/5), vs. NYK (4/7)
At this point, the Bucks seem like a very safe bet to wrap up the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs have been faltering as of late, and the Bucks have a very easy schedule ahead.
Other than having to face the Knicks over the weekend, Milwaukee will play three teams with losing records. Any losses, other than to the Knicks, would cause the Bucks to fall even further down the NBA Power Rankings. Losses to the Lakers and Pelicans this past week saw the Pelicans drop three spots in the rankings.
The Bucks can score, there is no doubt about that. When Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are hitting their shots, Milwaukee may just be the best team in the NBA. However, they have surrendered at least 120 points in five of their last six losses.
8. Los Angeles Clippers (-)
2023-24 Record: 47-27, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (4/2), vs. DEN (4/4), vs. UTA (4/6), vs. CLE (4/7)
If the Clippers are not careful, they will end up in the play-in tournament. Nothing has gone right for the Clippers since the All-Star break, and they continue to float between owning and not owning home-court advantage ahead of the first round of the playoffs.
Although they have won three straight road games, the Clippers still have a lot to prove if we are to consider them real championship threats.
Much can be proved this upcoming week for Los Angeles, as this is the moment for them to seize momentum ahead of the playoffs, proving that they can beat some of the better playoff teams in this league. The Kings, Nuggets, and Cavs are all legitimate playoff teams that the Clippers must take advantage of. Should they fail to meet expectations, that will tell us everything we need to know about the Clippers, an organization that continues to come up short of its postseason goals.
9. Phoenix Suns (-)
2023-24 Record: 43-31, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (4/1), vs. CLE (4/3), vs. MIN (4/5), vs. NOP (4/7)
Even with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal on the floor together, the Suns are struggling. A lot of this is due to the fact that they are weak defensively on the interior, and tend to let their opponents hang around. This can't happen come time for the playoffs, as one or two losses in a seven-game series could be the difference in Phoenix being ousted from the playoffs early versus going on a deep run.
After losing by 25 points to the Thunder this past Friday, Durant and head coach Frank Vogel were very honest about this matchup, claiming that Oklahoma City is more focused on the game itself than Phoenix.
“They've got great talent here, guys that love to play ball,” Durant claimed. “They're not too involved with the extra stuff outside of the game. I think that's what we had as a group when we were here. They got a coach that understands them and understands the game.”
Of course, Durant was alluding to the first several years of his career that he spent with the Thunder organization. For Vogel, he pointed out that the Thunder are a tough matchup for the Suns due to their athleticism. Should Phoenix want to avoid the possibility of running into the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, they will need to start stringing together wins. This week is a great week to do so, with every game holding playoff-like energy.
10. Los Angeles Lakers (+3)
2023-24 Record: 42-33, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (4/2), at WAS (4/3), vs. CLE (4/6), vs. MIN (4/7)
At the start of March, the Lakers looked like a team that was fighting for their lives in the play-in region of the Western Conference standings. Although they are currently the 9-seed in the West, the Lakers should be very comfortable with the way they are playing right now.
Los Angeles has won six of their last seven games, and LeBron James just scored 40 points in their 116-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Performances like these from James are what make the Lakers contenders come time for the postseason, but the key question everyone wants to know revolves around how much longer we will see LeBron playing like this.
“Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the heel,” James answered when questioned about how much longer he will be in the league. “I’m not going to play for another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”
Well, if there is one thing that is certain, it's that James will want to go out on top. Winning another championship could be the path to LeBron retiring from the league. While they may be in the play-in tournament right now, nobody is going to want to run into James and the Lakers in a few weeks, especially after they just cracked the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.
11. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)
2023-24 Record: 45-30, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (4/2), at PHX (4/3), at LAL (4/6), at LAC (4/7)
The Cleveland Cavaliers really shouldn't have moved up a spot in the NBA Power Rankings because they barely beat a banged-up Philadelphia 76ers team, and they lost on the road to the Charlotte Hornets. However, other teams like the same tier as them have also struggled with their consistency and productivity in games they should have won.
It doesn't seem like the Cavs have ever been a complete team at any point this season due to all the injury concerns they have faced. Evan Mobley has dealt with knee and ankle problems, Mitchell recently returned from knee and nose injuries, and Darius Garland has also missed time this season after fracturing his jaw in December. While they have the potential to be great, the Cavs seem to be stuck in the mud right now.
“It’s April. It’s f*****g April,” Mitchell said after the team lost 130-101 to the Nuggets on Sunday, via Cavs reporter Chris Fedor. “We’ve got to figure it out.”
Like other playoff-contending teams this upcoming week, the Cavs have an opportunity to regain their footing against playoff-like teams in the Suns, Lakers, and Clippers. Should more losses occur, it will be hard for Cleveland to maintain their spot right outside the top 10 in the NBA Power Rankings.
12. Sacramento Kings (+2)
2023-24 Record: 43-31, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (4/2), at NYK (4/4), at BOS (4/5), at BKN (4/7)
Kevin Huerter is set to undergo labrum surgery in his left shoulder, and he will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Malik Monk recently suffered a sprained right MCL and is going to be out for at least four to six weeks. This means the Kings are going to enter the playoffs or play-in tournament without Huerter and Monk.
All the pressure the Kings face is now on the backs of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. While they have been a great offensive team, the Kings seem to struggle at times in terms of scoring, especially when their perimeter shots aren't falling. Without two main secondary factors, Huerter and Monk, Sacramento is now very thin. They won't be able to play as fast as they are used to, and the wear and tear of the 82-game season may start catching up to Fox and Sabonis as their minutes increase late in the year.
Things are not looking good for Sacramento right now, as they are now in the play-in region of the Western Conference standings.
13. New York Knicks (-2)
2023-24 Record: 44-30, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (4/2), vs. SAC (4/4), at CHI (4/5), at MIL (4/7)
Two games after Donte DiVincenzo exploded for 40 points, Jalen Brunson dropped 61 points in a 130-126 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Brunson became just the seventh different player to score at least 60 points in a game this season, and he did so by going 25-of-47 from the floor. A total of 47 shot attempts is crazy for Brunson, but it proves that the Knicks do not have many other options right now besides Brunson, with OG Anunoby and Julius Randle injured.
At this time, there is really no clarity on either player's situation. Randle is likely going to sit out the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, but Anunoby and his elbow injury are still the biggest question marks in New York. When Anunoby plays, the Knicks are more well-balanced because of what he can do on both ends of the floor. After all, they have gone 15-2 with Anunoby.
Getting the two-way wing back on the floor in time for the postseason would be massive for the Knicks.
14. Orlando Magic (-4)
2023-24 Record: 43-31, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (4/1), at NOP (4/3), at CHA (4/5), vs. CHI (4/7)
The Orlando Magic continue to lurk and hang around in the top half of the NBA Power Rankings. Even after ending their three-game losing skid with a 118-88 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Magic are still a team that can do damage come time for the postseason. It is likely that they will avoid the play-in tournament, and they will be a tough matchup for anyone because of their defensive effort.
Since the All-Star break, the Magic rank first in the league with a 105.7 defensive rating. They are also surrendering an average of just 100.7 points per game to their opponents in this span, which is also the best in the league.
If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can lead the way offensively, the Magic will be a very tough team to beat four times in a series. Do not be shocked if this group ends up in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, claiming their first playoff series since the 2009-10 season, a year in which they made the conference finals.
15. Indiana Pacers (-)
2023-24 Record: 42-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (4/1), at BKN (4/3), vs. OKC (4/5), vs. MIA (4/7)
Once again, we are having conversations about the Indiana Pacers being the most inconsistent team in the NBA Power Rankings. Tyrese Haliburton doesn't look like the same double-double machine he was earlier in the year, and it seems like the Pacers are missing something in their bench unit. That is because Bennedict Mathurin is out for the ear with a shoulder injury.
Wins over the Lakers and Clippers look good for Indiana, but then they had a puzzling loss to the Chicago Bulls. Until this team proves that they can actually step up defensively when it matters late in games, it will be hard to count on them as a team that could pull off an upset in the postseason.
16. Golden State Warriors (+3)
2023-24 Record: 40-34, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (4/2), at HOU (4/4), at DAL (4/5), vs. UTA (4/7)
Is this the moment that the Golden State Warriors finally put on their big boy pants to get to work? It seems like the Warriors have had a few of these moments this season, but their recent four-game win streak, all of which have come on the road, bodes well for Stephen Curry and Co.
The Warriors are now six games above .500 this season for the first time all season, and they maintain their lead over the Rockets for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Now it is time for the real test, as the Warriors are set to spend some time in Texas this week with matchups against the Mavs and Rockets.
Thursday night's game against the Rockets is a must-win game for the Warriors, and it's not hard to say that they will need to claim at least one victory against the Mavs as well. Going 3-1 this upcoming week should be enough for the Warriors to claim their play-in tournament spot. There is still an outside chance of them moving up past the Lakers if they keep their winning streak going.
17. Houston Rockets (-)
2023-24 Record: 38-36, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (4/2), vs. GSW (4/4), vs. MIA (4/5), at DAL (4/7)
The Rockets' 11-game win streak was snapped when the Mavs trounced Houston 125-107 on Sunday night. This win hurt the Rockets not only because they are chasing the Warriors in the standings but also because Golden State won on the same day Houston lost.
If the Rockets are to make the play-in tournament, they are going to need to put together a winning record this upcoming week. Along with games against Minnesota and Dallas, Thursday night's game against the Warriors suddenly becomes their biggest test of the season. At this point, the winner of that game may very well punch their ticket to some sort of postseason action, whether that just be the play-in tournament or more.
18. Miami Heat (-2)
2023-24 Record: 41-33 Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (4/2), vs. PHI (4/4), at HOU (4/5), at IND (4/7)
While it is still possible for them to claim the 6-seed or better in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat have not looked like the contending threats they were a season ago. Tyler Herro has not played since February 23 due to a right foot injury, and the Heat have been lackluster on offense at times.
As bad as they have been at times on offense, the Heat have still been elite on defense. Since the All-Star break, they rank fourth in defensive rating. If Jimmy Butler can start putting together some of his masterclass playoff-like performances and Bam Adebayo can catch fire as well, Miami will be well on their way to being a team nobody wants to face in a seven-game series.
19. Chicago Bulls (+1)
2023-24 Record: 36-39, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (4/1), vs. NYK (4/5), at ORL (4/7)
The Chicago Bulls are a five-man team right now, with DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, and Coby White. Those are the only five players that matter in terms of the Bulls' chances of winning in the play-in tournament.
The key problem with the Bulls this season is that they have been two completely different teams. Some nights, they look like a great offensive team that can cause headaches. This was prominently displayed in the Bulls' 109-101 victory over the Timberwolves this past weekend.
However, Chicago has also had performances like their 107-105 loss to the Wizards last week. It truly is a roll of the dice in terms of finding out which Bulls team we will see on a nightly basis.
20. Atlanta Hawks (+1)
2023-24 Record: 34-40, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (4/1), vs. DET (4/3), at DAL (4/4), at DEN (4/6)
The Atlanta Hawks actually haven't been that bad since Trae Young underwent surgery on his finger. In the 18 games without Young, the Hawks have gone 10-8 with back-to-back wins over the Boston Celtics this past week.
Dejounte Murray has been fantastic as of late, recording at least seven assists in nine straight games. This includes six double-doubles.
With Murray playing at a high level and Jalen Johnson set to return from his ankle injury, the Hawks could possibly win their first play-in game and make a little bit of noise in terms of shaking things up.
21. Philadelphia 76ers (-3)
2023-24 Record: 40-35, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (4/2), at MIA (4/4), at MEM (4/6), at SAS (4/7)
Joel Embiid is on the verge of returning. This is all that Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting to hear ever since Embiid suffered his MCL injury. Now, with the playoffs right around the corner, there is no better time to buy stock in the Sixers.
With seven games left, the 76ers are two full games behind the Pacers for the 6-seed in the East. If the season ended today, Philadelphia would hit the road to take on the Heat in the 7-seed vs. 8-seed game, While this is not necessarily the place the 76ers want to find themselves, they are perhaps the most dangerous play-in team in the league with Embiid available.
Without Embiid, this team is a shell of the contenders they believe they can be. Tyrese Maxey is their only primary source of scoring, and the 76ers can barely get their offense going. This team needs Embiid, and they need him right now in order to avoid falling deeper into the NBA Power Rankings.
22. Brooklyn Nets (+1)
2023-24 Record: 29-46 Upcoming schedule: at IND (4/1), vs. IND (4/3), vs. DET (4/6), vs. SAC (4/7)
A 3-1 week for the Brooklyn Nets has moved them back up in the NBA Power Rankings. However, their season is on the verge of being over, as the Hawks own a 5.5-game lead on them for the final play-in tournament spot with only seven games remaining on Brooklyn's schedule. It would take a miracle at this point for them to move up any more.
What the future holds for the Nets will be the main question. Mikal Bridges is a star in the making, and the Nets will need to make a decision on a new contract with Nic Claxton. This organization wants to win, and they want to add another star, which is why Brooklyn could be the most discussed franchise this offseason.
23. Utah Jazz (-1)
2023-24 Record: 29-46, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (4/2), at LAC (4/5), at GSW (4/7)
The Utah Jazz have won just three games since February 8. Once in the mix for a play-in tournament spot, the Jazz have seemed to give up on the season at hand. It is no surprise that Lauri Markkanen has been shut down, and the Jazz are taking a long look at the youth on their roster, specifically recent first-round picks Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, and Keyonte George, who will likely earn All-Rookie honors this year.
All seven of Utah's remaining games are against Western Conference foes that find themselves with a winning record and in playoff position. Any upset the Jazz can pull off at this stage would have an impact on the standings. The G
24. Memphis Grizzlies (-)
2023-24 Record: 24-50, Upcoming schedule: at DET (4/1), at MIL (4/3), vs. DET (4/5), vs. PHI (4/6)
The Memphis Grizzlies are No. 24 in the NBA Power Rankings, and they have 24 wins this season. What a coincidence!
Injuries derailed the 2023-24 season for the Grizzlies before it even began. A total of 31 different players have played for Memphis this season, which is why it's not a surprise that they are one of the worst teams in the league.
This team has gone 0-5 since Desmond Bane returned from his ankle injury, which is why it is time to shut things down over their final eight games.
25. San Antonio Spurs (+2)
2023-24 Record: 18-57, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (4/2), at NOP (4/5), vs. PHI (4/7)
While they may be last in the West, the San Antonio Spurs are No. 25 in this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings after almost pulling off a perfect 4-0 record this past week. Ultimately, the Warriors beat them 117-113 on Sunday to halt the Spurs' three-game win streak. During this streak, they defeated the Suns and Knicks, two playoff contenders.
Victor Wembanyama continues to dazzle. The rookie phenom has scored 72 points over his last two games, and he continues to add to his All-Defensive Team campaign. There is no way that Wembanyama doesn't win the Rookie of the Year award at this point.
26. Charlotte Hornets (+2)
2023-24 Record: 18-56, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (4/1), vs. POR (4/3), vs. ORL (4/5), vs. OKC (4/7)
Brandon Miller is the real deal for the Charlotte Hornets. The rookie forward recorded 31 points in their 118-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past week, and he averaged 18.6 points per game in the month of March.
Next to LaMelo Ball moving forward, Miller will be one of the faces of the Hornets. Whether or not they keep Miles Bridges remains the big question mark in Charlotte, as Bridges will be entering free agency in the summer.
Once again, the Hornets will be a team looking for their ping pong ball to end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
27. Toronto Raptors (-2)
2023-24 Record: 23-51 Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (4/2), at MIN (4/3), at MIL (4/5), vs. WAS (4/7)
The Toronto Raptors have hit a new low in the NBA Power Rankings amid their 13-game losing streak, the longest-active losing streak in the league. It is not all that surprising that the Raptors haven't won since March 3, especially when you factor in being without Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and others.
The good news for Toronto is that rookie Gradey Dick has been looking good with his increased minutes. Dick had two 20-point games in the month of March while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.
28. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)
2023-24 Record: 19-55, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (4/1), at CHA (4/3), at WAS (4/5), at BOS (4/7)
The Blazers have lost nine straight games and are now 28th in the NBA Power Rankings. It truly seems like Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers don't care anymore, as they once again lost by 60 points on Friday to the Heat. Portland is now responsible for three of the nine largest margins of defeats in NBA history.
There really isn't much else to say about the Blazers at this point.
29. Detroit Pistons (+1)
2023-24 Record: 13-61, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (4/1), at ATL (4/3), at MEM (4/5), at BKN (4/6)
In the battle for last place, the Detroit Pistons took down the Washington Wizards 97-87 on Friday night. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are still out there and giving it their all for the Pistons late in the season, despite both players dealing with injuries recently.
Looking ahead, there is definitely potential for this Pistons team to grow into something special. If they can add one difference-maker, possibly an experienced All-Star, they will have what they need to begin growing in the Eastern Conference.
30. Washington Wizards (-1)
2023-24 Record: 14-61, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (4/2), vs. LAL (4/3), vs. POR (4/5), at TOR (4/7)
Only seven games remain on the Wizards' schedule. They need to win five of these games to avoid having the worst season in franchise history.
Well, it seems like the Wizards can get the banner ready, because there is no chance they will win five of their final seven games. Quite honestly, they will be lucky to win one of them despite facing off against the Blazers and Raptors.
After somehow winning three straight games, the Wizards have gone back to their losing ways, dropping games to the Nets, Pistons, and Heat. Better luck next year!