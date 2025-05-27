The NBA has seen a ratings drop in recent years, and All-Star weekend specifically doesn't do as well as other professional sports. The NBA Playoffs have been outstanding so far this year, and that should help turn things in the right direction, but something should probably be done about the All-Star format. We just saw the NHL have huge success with its new Four Nations Faceoff, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to see the NBA do something similar.

This was the first year of the Four Nations Face-Off, and it was a massive hit. The NHL divided up the league's best players into four teams: USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden. Canada ended up taking down the USA in the championship, and both countries had all eyes on the game.

Will the NBA go to a similar concept? @HoopMixOnly shared a USA vs. the World matchup on social media that features LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum going up against Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That matchup would certainly catch the eyes of basketball fans all across the league, and Giannis wants to see it happen.

“This should be next year All Star Game format!! Must see basketball💯🔥,” Giannis said in response to the post.

Having one of the best players in the league calling for this change should help push the league in that direction, and Giannis isn't the only person that has expressed a desire for this format. As soon as people saw how the Four Nations Face-Off went, they started to call for the NBA to do the same thing. The NBA has changed things up for All-Star weekend in an attempt to improve the ratings, but nothing has worked so far. We'll see if the league tries to follow in the footsteps of the NHL with this change.

NBA ratings during the postseason have been good, and while that might help with the regular season next year, it might not do a lot for the All-Star Game. The league is likely going to have to change things up once again, and there haven't been a lot of ideas like this one that has gained so much traction with not only the fans, but the superstar players like Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Because of that, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the NBA make this move in the near future.