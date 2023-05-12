Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in a much earlier offseason than expected following an abrupt playoff exit. In order to make up for the extra time on his hands, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo officially submitted his name into the ring to be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Giannis posted a video on Instagram of himself playing with an NFL Draft filter, and it had him getting selected to the Packers. Fitting given the Packers are his neighbor in Wisconsin and they are heading into the season with big question marks at quarterback.

Jordan Love will be the QB1 for Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. The pressure will be on Love, as he was drafted multiple seasons ago to be Rodgers’ replacement and is now getting his first opportunity. If he doesn’t live up to expectations, Packers fans will be disappointed that the Green Bay brass kept Love around for so long.

In terms of Love vs. Giannis, it is hard to imagine the Greek Freak would be a very good quarterback. He might be an incredible athlete, but he is just too big of a human being to be playing football. Nevertheless, many Packers fans are probably Bucks fans as well, and watching Giannis suit up for two Wisconsin teams would be quite the thrill.

In reality, Giannis is going to be spending his offseason in the gym, probably with a vengeance after such an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. Expect Giannis to still be playing basketball this time next year, and avoiding any jokes of him switching sports.