A recent video clip of Giannis Antetokounmpo going full speed in a recent practice run with the Greek national side is currently making its rounds on social media. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was preparing for his team’s tune-up game against international powerhouse Spain on Tuesday. Apparently, all the hard work paid off handsomely for the former back-to-back NBA MVP.

Giannis completely dominated the game by dropping a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 20 minutes of action (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a SHOW in the Greece-Spain friendly 🔥 31 points

10 rebounds

3 assists 20 minutes (via @ert_world)pic.twitter.com/NmYpCO1rXn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 9, 2022

Let’s not forget that this is the No. 2 ranked team in the world in Spain that we’re talking about here, so it’s not as if this was an easy matchup for Giannis and Co. Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo made sure to flex his muscles in this one to send a message to the rest of the international basketball community. Don’t sleep on Greece.

Tuesday’s game was an exhibition contest ahead of the European qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Greece’s next game is on August 25 when they take on Serbia in the second round of the qualifying tournament. The Greek team has been pitted in Group I alongside Latvia, Turkey, Belgium, Serbia, and Great Britain.

We’re still over a year out before the World Cup tips off on August 25, 2023. The tournament is set to take place in three Asian co-host countries in The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Spain is the defending champions from 2019, and clearly, Giannis and Co. wanted to make a statement in their tune-up match against the champs.