By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James a taste of his own medicine on Friday with a monster block at the rim.

With the Lakers leading 112-110 midway through the fourth quarter, James probably thought he’s going to extend their lead as he attacked the basket and saw a clear path to score. Little did he know that Giannis was timing his approach to the rim as well to stop him.

Sure enough, what was seemingly a surefire LeBron basket turned into a huge rejection by Giannis, as the Bucks star sent the ball down hard. Even worse for the Lakers, it resulted to a turnover with Milwaukee recovering the ball.

GIANNIS WITH THE MONSTER BLOCK ON LEBRON 😤pic.twitter.com/ixaL5CImv0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

Fans are used to seeing LeBron James block others from behind. Who could forget his signature chasedown blocks that have made him a terror on defense for years?

As James further declines with Father Time catching up to him, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his ascension and takeover of the NBA.

For what it’s worth, the LA faithful will probably cut LeBron some slack. After all, he might not be 100 percent at that moment after suffering an injury scare earlier in the quarter. James actually tweaked his ankle two minutes before that block from Antetokounmpo, so who knows, he might still be in a little bit of pain when he was attacking the basket.

Bucks fans will be happy with that big stop from the Greek Freak, though, as it allowed them to stay within striking distance.