The Milwaukee Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report alongside Khris Middleton, Ryan Rollins, AJ Johnson, and several other members of Milwaukee's team. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy, also known as jumper's knee. So, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Hornets with this injury?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Hornets

Given Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up. He has been dealing with pain in his right knee for the entirety of the Bucks' 2024-25 campaign thus far. But the superstar has not missed a game because of it.

The Bucks are slowly starting to get their season on track. They have sole possession of the sixth seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The team is on its first winning streak of the season. And looking like they'll escape the doldrums of the bottom of the standings for good.

Saturday night's game is also an opportunity for revenge for the Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The team played the Hornets last Saturday, November 16, and lost by one point. The Bucks' superstar forward was defending Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball. The Bucks needed one stop before they could run basketball's version of victory formation by playing the late-fourth quarter free throw game. But Ball fell to the ground with less than 10 seconds remaining and Antetokounmpo was whistled for a foul.

Ball was rewarded with two free throws. And he made both. The Greek Freak had enough time left to have a real chance at winning the game for the Bucks. But he missed the shot and the Hornets took the victory at home, despite Antetokounmpo tallying his first triple-double of the young season. Doc Rivers was fined $25,000 for his postgame comments regarding the foul call.

Milwaukee has a chance to get the Hornets back for what happened last week. They won't be able to recover Doc Rivers' $25,000. But a win on Saturday might feel just as good.