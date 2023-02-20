Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but mock Giannis Antetokounmpo after the superstar didn’t pick his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday first in the NBA All-Star Game draft on Sunday.

Holiday said before that he let Antetokounmpo know that he should pick him first in the draft, and apparently, the All-Star captain agreed. Nonetheless, come the draft day, Giannis picked Damian Lillard instead with his first selection.

Antetokounmpo took Holiday with his second pick to make up for it, but not after James trolled him about the move. The Lakers forward hilarious joked that his Bucks counterpart has changed, from talking about loyalty and all that only to end up showing none for his teammate.

LeBron thought all along that Giannis would take Jrue first overall, so he had his draft board planned out with that in consideration. Perhaps James was also looking to Lillard?

The first Reserves Pool picks are in 👀 Team Giannis: Damian Lillard

Team LeBron: Anthony Edwards#NBAAllStarDraft presented by Jordan Brand

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/XPi2wUD8NM — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Regardless of what LeBron James planned to do, that exchange with Giannis Antetokounmpo was absolutely hilarious. Besides, it’s not only LeBron who’s expecting Giannis to take Jrue with his first pick on the reserves.

The good thing is that Antetokounmpo still ended up teaming with Holiday. Imagine what would have happened had James decided to troll the Greek Freak more and drafted Holiday to his team. That would have sent the whole NBA Twitter into utter chaos. Holiday would have been so motivated beating his teammate in that scenario.

Adam Silver and co. made the right move making the All-Star draft a live one. All mistakes and hilarious moments aside, it was a great highlight for the day.