The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is over, and and Team Giannis has defeated team LeBron by the score of 184-175, with Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers hitting the three-pointer to close out the game.

DAMIAN LILLARD FOR THE WIN 🔥⌚️pic.twitter.com/mIQmYJU5UB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

The Trail Blazers star scored 26, and was the highest scorer off the bench for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team. Donovan Mitchell scored 40, and was raining threes for a good portion of the game. However, the star of the show was Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who scored 55 and won the MVP award for the game.

The win breaks LeBron James‘ undefeated record as a captain in the NBA All-Star Game. Many joke and have given LeBron James the ‘LeGM’ nickname over the years, but he actually has drafted well in the All-Star Game over the six years this format has been in place, and came into this year’s game with a 5-0 record.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was his opponent, and he has been a captain at the All-Star Game two times before this one, and lost to LeBron James’ team in those appearances. This time, he got his revenge and dropped James to 5-1 as a captain.

The game-winning three adds another good moment this weekend for Damian Lillard. He won the 3-point contest on Saturday as well. This was the seventh All-Star Game for Lillard, so he is no stranger to playing on this stage. However, he missed out last year and only played in 29 games that season, so this season has been a welcomed sight for Lillard and Trail Blazers fans.