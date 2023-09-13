Plenty of NBA players work out with each other during the offseason, sharing tips with one another and posting highlight-reel plays on social media. One superstar who stays away from working out with opponents is Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time NBA MVP explained why he flies solo in his workouts on the Bleav Network's 48 Minutes podcast.

“I don't know how to be phony. I don't know how to be fake,” Antetokounmpo said. “That's why I kind of keep my distance, because I know that if I work out with people, it takes active players, it takes off my edge when I play against them.”

Like any natural competitor, Antetokounmpo wants to keep all of his moves close to the chest. The Bucks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs last season, an embarrassment for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As if Antetokounmpo needed any added motivation, he's spending his time in the offseason working on his craft with a tight-knit group.

Work ethic is what separates a lot of the all-time greats. Giannis Antetokounmpo is trying to become one of those all-time greats and putting together this sort of workout plan fits right into the group. He's already a Bucks legend and wants to break through into an NBA legend.

The Bucks will once again be looked at as championship contenders next season. Antetokounmpo likely means no disrespect to opposing players for not training with them in the offseason. He's just looking to gain that needed edge to push past them during the long and strenuous season.