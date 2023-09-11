Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo garnered a lot of attention with his recent comments about not signing an extension with the Bucks, saying “if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing.” Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin responded to those comments in a recent appearance.

“Well, Gianis and I are on the same page,” Adrian Griffin said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have a great relationship so far and he's been just pleasant to get to know. He wants to win and I want to win and it's that simple. So I respect him. I respect thaw he's accomplished in this league and we're here together to win. So I have no problem with that. I think it's a great partnership. We're going to lead the team together. When he leads, the others will follow, so I think it's great.”

Griffin was asked if Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments create internal pressure.

“Absolutely not. We're here. We're aligned. We're here to win. And the one thing I talked to my team about and our staff about is just embracing expectations,” Griffin said, via Owczarski. “I have a really good roster. Instead of running from it, we want to embrace it. It just takes one day at a time though. Yes, we want to go far and deep into April, May and June but it's about just one step at a time and taking care of our controlables and it starts with practice. WE want to be a really good practice team, come in with great energy and concentration and then get ready for the first game. We're all aligned and I think it's a good thing. The expectations are good. It's going to bring the best out of us.”

Antetokounmpo will try to win another championship. However, it seems as if Antetokounmpo could be on the move if he does not feel he can win anymore with the Bucks.