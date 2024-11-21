Despite the Milwaukee Bucks' flimsy start to the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been very consistent, putting up monster stat lines on a nightly basis to at least keep the team competitive. And as of late, the Bucks' fortunes have been changing for the better — with Antetokounmpo continuing his dominant ways with a 41-point, nine-rebound, and eight-assist night in a 122-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

But it's not just the stat-sheet stuffing ways that have been impressive from Antetokounmpo; the Bucks star has looked dominant in the process, looking like an unstoppable force that no opposing defense could stop. He is an undeniable freight train, getting to the paint at will and being extra physical with the Bulls defenders — with Milwaukee scoring 20 more points in the paint (54-34) than Chicago on the night.

Kendrick Perkins, who's seen his fair share of dominant paint scorers during his time in the league, was left incredulous by the Bucks star's elite play all season long.

“It’s not just [what] Giannis is doing but it’s how he’s doing it… just might be the most dominant offensive performance I’ve seen this season. Just straight tomato chest and Daddy ball in the paint. My God,” Perkins wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, Antetokounmpo had a field day against the Bulls' pillow-soft defense that currently ranks 27th in the association in points allowed per 100 possessions. With Nikola Vucevic patrolling the paint and Torrey Craig as their best bet to throw at the Bucks star, there was always going to be one winner.

Things are now trending up for a Bucks team that has won four out of its last five games — with their only defeat even coming in a painful manner due to the blown call that went against them against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is gunning for his third MVP

It's impossible for any player to win MVP while their team has a losing record. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is performing at a level that is hard to ignore, even though the Bucks remain three games below .500 following their win over the Bulls.

Following his incredible 41-9-8 outing, Antetokounmpo is now averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through 14 games — putting him right in the MVP conversation despite the Bucks' uneven play. And if Milwaukee's fortunes continue turning for the better, then perhaps he could be right up there with Nikola Jokic as the favorites to take home the award come season's end.