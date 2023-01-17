Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last three games with left knee soreness. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Hawks, a game the Bucks went on to win by a final score of 114-105. The Bucks have struggled as of late without their best player, as the team is 1-2 over their last three contests. And to make matters worse, a recent injury update indicates that the Greek Freak is set to miss even more time due to injury.

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as out for Tuesday night’s showdown against the Toronto Raptors, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) will both sit out for Milwaukee, too.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA after the Bucks drafted him 15th overall back in the 2013 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 35 appearances this season. One area of his game where Antetokounmpo has grown leaps and bounds compared to years past is his ability to earn himself trips to the free-throw line. He’s currently getting to the 12.9 times per contest, a career-high by a wide margin.

With Antetokounmpo and Middleton unable to play on Tuesday, the Bucks will have their hands full against a Raptors squad fresh off an overtime win over the New York Knicks. Expect the game to go down to the wire but for the Bucks — who are at home — to pull away late.