Giannis Antetokounmpo, almost all offseason long, was indirectly urging the Milwaukee Bucks to make some upgrades to show that the team, indeed, was serious about making another run for the championship. And to the Bucks' credit, they pulled it off. The team that finished with the best regular season record in the NBA last year just added one of the most dangerous point guards in the association, Damian Lillard, in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

A Lillard-Antetokounmpo partnership is the stuff legends are made of. A pick-and-roll between the two, with Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis around them to space the floor and make some secondary plays, will be unstoppable given how lethal Lillard's marksmanship is from long range and how scary Antetokounmpo is when diving in the lane.

And on Bucks media day, Damian Lillard acknowledged just how entertaining the season ahead will be both for himself and fans of the team, especially when he's teaming up with someone he views as the best player in the association.

“To play alongside the best player in the league, it's gonna be fun,” Lillard told reporters, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

It's gonna be fun indeed for head coach Adrian Griffin to cook up what should be an unstoppable Bucks offense. The Bucks roster has it all on that end of the court — stretch bigs, movement three-point shooters, and the most unstoppable paint presence since Shaquille O'Neal in Giannis Antetokounmpo. And to add Damian Lillard to that — a player who could rival Stephen Curry's game-breaking three-point range? There will be fireworks indeed in the Cream City.

Antetokounmpo is, heads and shoulders, the best player Lillard has ever played with, while Lillard may be the best player the Greek Freak has ever played for — putting them in a position of contentment, a must in today's star-driven, player-empowered NBA. Plenty of fans laughed at the Bucks for suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat back in April, but after trading for the seven-time All-Star, the city of Milwaukee now has the last laugh ahead of what should be a very successful season.