We have a big one coming up on Saturday when the mighty Milwaukee Bucks take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks will put their 16-game winning streak on the line as they look to take down the third-seeded Sixers in what is going to be a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

With high stakes on the line, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be glad to hear that Khris Middleton has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday’s clash. Middleton sat out Milwaukee’s last game — a win against the Orlando Magic, which was on the second night of a back-to-back set — as part of the team’s management of his right knee injury. He’s now going to be back in the mix as the former All-Star looks to get back to top form ahead of the playoffs.

The Bucks will almost be at full strength against Philly, with Wesley Matthews the only player on the injury report. The veteran swingman has already been ruled out due to a right calf strain.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are also relatively injury-free. Dewayne Dedmon is questionable to play due to a hip injury, but everyone else is good to go against the Bucks.

Giannis and Co. need to win this one if they want to hold off the Boston Celtics from re-claiming the top spot in the East. For their part, the Sixers are aiming for a Top 3 finish in the conference, and it goes without saying that a victory against the Bucks will go a long way not only for their record but for this team’s morale as well.