A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks had a nightmare start to their campaign in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Not only did they suffer an upset 130-117 home loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Sunday, but superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also sustained a troubling back injury that forced him to miss the entire second half of the contest.

While it’s indeed discouraging to see Giannis Antetokounmpo go down with an injury, especially for Bucks fans, Jrue Holiday believes that Milwaukee has the depth to handle a possible absence of the Greek Freak.

“We don’t want him to be hurt, but it’s still next-man-up mentality,” Jrue Holiday said after the loss to Miami (via Jamal Collier of ESPN). “We have enough talent on this team to cover for him until he comes back, so again, I just don’t want to see him hurt because I know what it feels like, especially Game 1 of the playoffs.”

Jrue Holiday did not have the flashiest of performances in the series opener versus the Heat, as he only shot 6-for-18 from the field and 2-for-9 from behind the arc for 16 points. Nevertheless, he knows that he’ll have to continue being aggressive on offense with or without Giannis Antetounmpo in Game 2. Bobby Portis stands to see a heavier workload as well in the event Antetokounmpo misses a game. Portis came off the bench and fired 21 points on an efficient 9-for-15 shooting from the floor.

The Bucks host the Heat in Game 2 on Wednesday before flying to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.