The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a big-time matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. They will try to notch another win as they look to improve on their strong record. Before tip-off, which is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. EST at Fiserv Forum, a very important question must be asked: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Pelicans

On the NBA’s official injury report, the Bucks superstar is listed as probable to play with right knee soreness. He has played in the last three games for Milwaukee (winning each one) but prior to that, he missed five consecutive contests.

In 33.4 minutes per game, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. The Bucks, despite seeing a lot of injuries this season, are third in the Eastern Conference.

Beating the Pelicans, who have lost their last seven games as Zion Williamson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury, should be an easy feat if the Greek Freak is able to lace ’em up. His two-way skillset will be very tough for New Orleans to work around without Williamson.

MarJon Beauchamp is also listed as probable for the Bucks, who will be without Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis, who is sidelined for a few weeks. So, when it comes to the question of if Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, it is safe to assume that he will play barring any significant, unforeseen setbacks prior to the game.