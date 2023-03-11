Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a hand injury. Without their best player and one of the best in the world, the Bucks managed to beat the Nets by a final score of 118-113 behind 28 points from Bobby Portis. Still, when the Bucks visit the Chase Center on Saturday night to play Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, every Bucks fan will be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Giannis Antetokoumpo injury status vs. Warriors

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is probable to play for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 52 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is having a career year scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Antetokounmpo’s current 31.2 points average is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Saturday’s matchup between the Bucks and Warriors to go down to the wire, regardless of if Antetokounmpo plays. After all, the Warriors have been very tough to beat at home this season, as they own a 27-7 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.