The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has won three straight and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 53% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. Milwaukee has won two straight and 20 of their last 22 to propel them into first place in the East. The Bucks covered 61% of their game while 51% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Milwaukee holds a 2-1 advantage and notably won the most recent matchup by 14 points.

Here are the Nets-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Bucks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bucks

TV: YES, Bally Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has turned things around after a rough post-trade deadline stretch. The Nets have won three in a row on the backs of their stellar defense. Brooklyn allows just 112.6 PPG – the 11th-best mark in the league. Over their last three games, however, the Nets have given up just 95.7 PPG – the lowest number in the NBA over that stretch. Offensively, the Nets don’t do anything incredibly well but they are strong in the fast break where they average the eighth-most points per game.

Brooklyn will be without a number of key players tonight as Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Cam Johnson will all be out tonight. With a short-handed roster, forward Mikal Bridges projects to continue to see a high usage rate. Bridges has been incredibly effective since arriving in Brooklyn, averaging 26.5 PPG and 5.3 RPG in 10 games as a Net. He’s been incredibly efficient during this stretch, shooting 53% overall and a blazing 48% from three while draining 2.6 triples per night. Additionally, Bridges has been red-hot during their three-game win streak with three consecutive 30-point games. Add in that he dropped 31 points in his lone previous matchup with Milwaukee and Bridges is well-positioned to have another big night.

With the number of players out tonight, guard Cam Thomas could see a massive spike in minutes tonight. Thomas has played sparingly since Brooklyn made their deadline deals but he has certainly flashed the potential to put up massive numbers. Thomas notably scored 40 points in three consecutive games in the middle of February. While his minutes have dwindled since then, he can still score in bunches.

The X-factor for the Nets tonight could be forward Dorian Finney-Smith. A lockdown defender, Finney-Smith’s contributions don’t always show up in the box score but he will have a huge responsibility tonight in slowing down Milwaukee’s high-powered offense.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee has cemented themselves as the top team in the league thanks to an incredible 22-game stretch where they’ve won 20 games. The Bucks are elite on both sides of the ball as they rank ninth in offense and fifth in defense. Additionally, Milwaukee is a strong rebounding team who slots in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rebound rates. The Bucks are highly efficient on the offensive end as they rank in the top five in three-point, two-point, and overall field goal percentages.

The Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight but they still are in a strong position to cover given their depth. Point guard Jrue Holiday has done an excellent job stepping up when Giannis has been out this season. In eight games without their MVP, Holiday averaged 25 PPG and 9.4 APG. The All-Star guard is having a career season as he has been especially aggressive on the offensive end. While he made his mark on defense, Holiday is having a career year from beyond the arc. His 2.5 threes per game is easily a career-high and he has maintained a strong 39% three-point percentage. Coming off a strong stretch of games, Holiday should see a high usage rate tonight.

The X-factor for the Bucks with Giannis out is forward Kris Middleton. The veteran forward has been banged up this season but is coming off one of his best games of the year when he scored 24 points against Orlando. Considering he averages 17.5 PPG with Giannis out, Middleton could be a difference-maker tonight.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

With Brooklyn missing so many key guys and Milwaukee rolling lately, this is an easy Bucks cover as they defend their home court.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9.5 (-110)