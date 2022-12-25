By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have a titanic tussle on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics. Ahead of a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview, one question could potentially impact the final result: Is Khris Middleton playing on Christmas vs. Celtics?

Is Khris Middleton playing on Christmas vs. Celtics

Khris Middleton’s injury status for playing vs. the Celtics is looking bleak with the Bucks’ injury report keeping him at “doubtful” for the said contest, via The Athletic’s Eric Nehm:

“The Bucks have submitted an injury report for their Christmas Day matchup in Boston. Doubtful: Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)”

The report has yet to change right before the start of the NBA Christmas Day slate, with the “doubtful” tag still on the three-time All-Star.

Khris Middleton has featured in just seven games so far this season as he works his way back from injury. He’s missed the last four games with knee troubles and that seemingly could extend to five based on the current outlook from the Bucks’ medical brass.

While the showdown could be huge from a narrative standpoint, it’s still just one of 82 on the season. The Bucks need to prioritize easing Middleton back to full health so that he’d be ready when the games start to matter even more in the postseason.

Whoever wins the Christmas clash would have sole possession for the best record in the NBA and would give the victor an edge in the season series. Having Khris Middleton playing and healthy tonight vs. Celtics would help the Bucks snatch a win in Boston, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen barring a Christmas miracle.