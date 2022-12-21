By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has missed the last two games with a knee injury. The Bucks went 2-0 over this span, winning against the Jazz on Saturday and the Pelicans on Monday. Because of how much time Middleton has missed over the last few months, when Milwaukee takes the court to play the Cavs in Cleveland Wednesday night, Bucks fans will want to know: Is Khris Middleton playing tonight vs. the Cavaliers?

Is Bucks’ Khris Middleton playing vs. Cavaliers

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, it’s unlikely that Middleton will suit up against Cleveland. The Bucks have him listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s showdown due to knee soreness, per the AP’s Tom Withers. Middleton is the only player on Milwaukee’s injury report.

For the Cavs, forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful to play, while Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, and Ricky Rubio have all been ruled out.

Khris Middleton, 31, is in his 11th year in the NBA and tenth as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks across just seven appearances this season. While it’s a small sample size, Middleton is struggling to score the ball since making his season debut earlier in the month, as he’s converting 32.5% of his field goals and 26.8% of his threes, both career-low percentages.

The Bucks will certainly have their hands full Wednesday, assuming Middleton isn’t up to playing. Cleveland is playing as well as anyone in the entire Eastern Conference right now, as it has won its last four games and seven of ten.