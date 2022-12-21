By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) on Wednesday. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Milwaukee has won two of their last three games to bump them to first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 17-11-2 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. Cleveland has won four straight but still sits in third place in the East. The Cavaliers are 17-13-2 against the spread while 59% of their games have gone under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. Milwaukee won both previous matchups at home.

Here are the Bucks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Cavaliers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +2 (-114)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-106)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee surpassed Boston for first place in the Eastern Conference but has a tough matchup against the third-place Cavaliers. Milwaukee is a solid offensive team that ranks 16th in scoring and 17th in offensive rating. The Bucks are among the best defensive teams in the league, ranking fourth in points allowed and second in defensive rating. They’re even better on the glass where they rank second in both rebound differential and rebound rate. Milwaukee listed wing Khris Middleton as doubtful tonight due to injury management.

The Bucks enter tonight’s game fresh off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42-point outing against the Pelicans. That was just the latest exceptional performance from the Greek Freak who is in the midst of another strong season. Giannis averages 31 PPG (fourth in the NBA), 11.1 RPG (fifth), and 5.2 APG. He shoots 53% from the field despite being the focal point of one of the league’s top teams and playing just 33 minutes per game. Antetokounmpo has played well in their two previous wins over Cleveland, averaging 27 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 7.0 APG. While the Cavaliers have a great defensive frontline that theoretically matches up well with Giannis, he’s had no trouble finding success against them. Giannis is the definition of matchup-proof and provides Milwaukee with an incredibly high floor in their chances of covering tonight.

With Khris Middleton unlikely to play, the Bucks will rely on their surrounding perimeter players to provide them with production tonight. Point guard Jrue Holiday is the obvious candidate for an expanded role as he’s served as Milwaukee’s second-best player for the majority of the season. Holiday is having his best season as a Buck, averaging 19.2 PPG and 7.6 APG while shooting 46% from the field. While his offensive production has been great, it’s his work on the defensive end that gives Milwaukee a great chance to cover tonight. Holiday held Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell to under 30 points and under 46% shooting in both previous matchups. His defensive prowess and strong offensive production are worth keeping in mind before making a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have put together another strong winning streak as they now sit just two games back of first place in the East. The Cavaliers are an average offensive team, ranking 23rd in scoring and 12th in offensive rating. Their identity lies on the defensive end of the court where they rank first in both points allowed and defensive rating. Cleveland is also a strong rebounding team as they rank fifth in both rebound differential and rebound rate. The Cavaliers are notably 15-2 at home this season – the best home record in the NBA. It is unlikely that wing Lamar Stevens will play tonight as he is listed as doubtful with an injury.

Despite having average offensive metrics, the Cavaliers have a strong offense thanks to their incredible guard play. Donovan Mitchell is the star as he’s pushed Cleveland into the top tier of teams with his play thus far. Mitchell is having a career year, setting personal bests with 29.3 PPG while shooting 50.6% from the field and 43% from three. He’s been solid in recent games including a 41-point performance against the Pacers last week.

Mitchell’s backcourt mate Darius Garland has been just as critical to Cleveland’s success. The point guard averages 20.7 PPG and 8.0 APG while shooting 43% from the field and 38% from three. He ranks fifth in the league in assists and has quickly cemented himself as one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Garland has something to prove against Milwaukee tonight as he’s yet to shoot over 40% against the Bucks this season. While the matchup is tough, his court vision could prove to be a massive advantage for a Cleveland team looking to make a statement against the East’s best team.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

With Khris Middleton out, I like the Cavaliers to cover in what should be a statement game for the Cavaliers.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-106)