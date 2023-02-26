Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder revealed a plea to his Bucks teammates before a win over the Phoenix Suns, according to a Sunday tweet from Arizona Republic Phoenix Suns Insider Duane Rankin.

“I told the guys in Milwaukee this morning ‘please get this win for me,'” Crowder said in Fiserv Forum. “‘I want this one real, real bad.'”

The Bucks claimed a 104-101 victory over Crowder’s former team on Sunday, the first of two matchups Milwaukee will have against Phoenix this season. Jae Crowder had two huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Bucks. He finished the game with seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes played in the home win.

Guard Jrue Holiday scored 33 points in the absence of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out with a quad contusion he suffered in a win over the Miami Heat on Friday.

“We’re confident this is a very common occurrence in our league,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Sunday. “Takes a day or two and it’s nothing more than that.”

Crowder was also in Fiserv Forum on Saturday to watch the Marquette Golden Eagles win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The 23-6 Golden Eagles took a 90-84 win over DePaul with the help of two 22-point performances from sophomore guards Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones.

“I told the guys in the locker room it’s fine to have mixed emotions,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said after the game. “It’s good to have mixed emotions.

“There should be some powerful, positive emotions from clinching at least a share of the Big East and winning more Big East games than have been won at Marquette.

The Bucks will tip off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday in the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Wisconsin.