Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is opening up about how he sees his future with the franchise. Holiday has been a key member of the Bucks ever since joining the team during the 2020 offseason, and it appears that the franchise has made a huge impression on him over those three seasons.

“I don’t want to play for any other team,” said Holiday, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think we have a chance to continue to do great things as the Bucks team and organization so I want to be in Milwaukee.”

Jrue Holiday was traded to the Bucks in 2020 following a series of frustrating playoff exits for Milwaukee and back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In Holiday's first season with the team, Milwaukee won the NBA championship after knocking off the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The next year, Holiday was tremendous as the Bucks made it to Game 7 of the second round, playing without costar Khris Middleton, before finally bowing out to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

In 2023, however, Milwaukee had a shockingly short playoff run despite being the number one seed. With Giannis Antetokounmpo missing multiple games, Holiday and his teammates were unable to pick up the slack and the Bucks lost in a shocking five games to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

The embarrassing result has left a bitter taste in Bucks fans' mouths heading into 2023-24, with Antetokounmpo recently declining to commit to the team long-term. However, it seems that Holiday for his part is not concerned about the prospects of returning to championship contention in the near future.