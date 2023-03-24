A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jrue Holiday is one of the top point guards in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks veteran is coming off his second All-Star appearance this season, and many consider him to be one of the best two-way guards in the entire league.

Jrue Holiday is also a very handsomely paid individual. A couple of years ago, the four-time All-Defensive team member put pen to paper on a massive $134 million extension with the Bucks for the next four seasons. Given his high-profile earnings, it comes as no surprise that Holiday has been identified as a target by malicious individuals that are looking to defraud their victims.

This is exactly what Darryl Cohen, Brian Gilder, Charles Briscoe, and Calvin Darden Jr. did. According to a report by Kevin Draper of the New York Times these four individuals are currently facing wire fraud charges that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. This is after they defrauded at least four NBA players out of more than $13 million in a variety of scams. One of the victims happens to be Jrue Holiday.

“In one scheme, three players were allegedly persuaded to purchase more than $5 million worth of life insurance policies at an enormous markup. In another, a fourth player spent $7 million to buy a women’s professional basketball team, but prosecutors said the money never went toward a purchase. In the third scheme, a player spent $1 million to fund a player representation agency that never existed, according to the indictment,” wrote Draper.

The report also identifies Lauren Holiday, Jrue’s wife, as another victim. Former NBA players Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are reportedly also part of the group who have filed charges against these scam artists.

This is obviously a lot of money we’re talking about here, and while it remains unclear exactly how much money Jrue Holiday was defrauded of, what cannot be denied is that he lost a lot of money in this scam.