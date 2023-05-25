Currently up 3-1 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat find themselves once again on the verge of eliminating one of the top two seeds in the association during these 2023 NBA Playoffs. Of course, their first victim proved to be the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks during the quarterfinals, as Jimmy Butler and co. handled them accordingly by sending them packing in just five games.

Though they’ve been out of the running for this year’s Larry O’Brien trophy for about a month now, only recently did the club’s star point guard Jrue Holiday issue a statement regarding their surprising ouster in round one and admitted that while he prides himself on playing quality defense “against the best players” the league has to offer, he was “hot” when playing against and, ultimately, losing to Butler and the boys from South Beach.

“I’m getting my a*s busted. And then he started talking sh*t, I think was the last game or something like that… A lot of plays Jimmy made, there was nothing that I could do. There’s nothing that anybody could doIt didn’t matter if it was Brook [Lopez] on him, if it was LeBron James or Michael Jordan on him. It didn’t matter who was on him. Jimmy was playing at a different level,” Jrue Holiday said of Jimmy Butler, Miami.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Butler letting Jrue Holiday know he can’t guard him 👀 He has 38 points… and counting pic.twitter.com/rWUeHXmKHX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 27, 2023

Jimmy Butler has seemingly a man on a mission throughout this year’s postseason, but especially during the Heat’s first-round series against Milwaukee. Despite going up against the likes of the All-Defensive talent Jrue Holiday and the league’s fourth-best defensive unit from the regular season, the star wing went on to post sensational averages of 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals through five games played all while shooting a highly efficient 59.7% from the field and 44.4% from deep.