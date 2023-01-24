The Milwaukee Bucks have been without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past few games. Khris Middleton has also been out of commission for an extended period as both stars deal with respective injuries. While this is an undeniably tough stretch for the Bucks, the silver lining here is that it has given Jrue Holiday an opportunity to shine. The former All-Star has stepped up to the plate in a major way, and his recent Player of the Week award in the Eastern Conference is a clear testament to this fact.

Holiday’s hot streak has had fans and pundits alike buzzing about Jrue’s All-Star credentials. One of them is former Bucks fan favorite Brandon Jennings, who is openly campaigning for Holiday’s spot in this year’s edition of the All-Star game:

All Star Jrue Holiday 🦴🦴🦴 — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) January 23, 2023

In the five games without Giannis, Jrue Holiday has been putting up averages of 27.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.2 steals, while also connecting on 3.0 triples per game on a highly-efficient 44.1 percent clip. Those are some pretty lofty numbers, and while the sample size is small, there’s no denying that the All-Star buzz is warranted.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, not even Holiday’s heroics have been enough to carry a shorthanded Milwaukee side. Over the aforementioned five-game span, the Bucks have gone 2-3, and it is clear that they have missed the services of both Giannis and Middleton. The good news is that Antetokounmpo should be back soon (he’s probable to play on Monday against the Detroit Pistons), which should relieve Jrue Holiday of some of the burden.