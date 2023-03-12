A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks ran into a wall Saturday night, as the good time stopped rolling for the team after a 125-116 loss on the road to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The game went to overtime, where Middleton did not think he was going to see any action but said he was relieved to know that Mike Budenholzer would still give him minutes to close out the game.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic:

Asked Middleton how he felt when he was told that he was not going to start overtime, but close overtime.

“I was happy that my night wasn’t over. I kind of had a feeling that it might be over.” – Middleton

The Bucks were already without Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Warriors, so Khris Middleton was expected to carry a heavier load, especially on offense. Unfortunately for him, his effort was not enough to tow Milwaukee to a victory. Middleton scored 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting with five assists, three rebounds, and four steals in 34 minutes, with three of his points coming in overtime, where he also missed a couple of free-throw attempts.

The loss to the Warriors was only Milwaukee’s second since February. Khris Middleton and the Bucks are going to be just fine even with that loss to Golden State and they can go back to their winning ways this coming Monday when they visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

On the season, the Bucks have a 48-19 record — still the best in the NBA.