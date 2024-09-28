The Milwaukee Bucks won't have Khris Middleton available during training camp when it begins on October 1 as he has not been cleared for five-on-five play, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. In July, Middleton had arthroscopic surgery on both ankles and the Bucks are taking a cautious approach to not rush their star guard back.

Gary Trent Jr., the team's backup shooting guard, spent the last four seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Middleton has flourished as the Bucks' third option behind Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, although injuries have derailed each of his last two seasons. He only played in 33 games in 2022-23 and was limited to 55 in 2023-24. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 threes per game last season.

The 33-year-old declined a player option to enter free agency last season and seems to believe in what the Bucks are building.

Doc Rivers, Lillard, Antetokounmpo need a fast turnaround

The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin despite his 30-13 record to start the season. That was followed by Doc Rivers' 17-19 regular-season finish and a first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers. Of course, not having Giannis in that series was a big loss, but the Bucks looked to have given up on the season at times and folded under Rivers' watch.

There has been success in Rivers' coaching past, but there have also been more recent flops. Rivers flamed out once the Celtics' big-three moved on. There was early promise with the Clippers, but the team floundered under his leadership, never making it past the conference semifinals. The same fate was suffered by the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost in the conference semifinals in three straight years.

In the Eastern Conference, a 50-win team can be the No. 2 or 3 seed. Milwaukee carried the No. 3 seed with a 49-33 record. However, the gap between the Bucks and Celtics looked insurmountable last year, and not enough has likely changed to overcome that deficit.

The Bucks lost their G League assistant coach Joe Wolf to a heart attack on Thursday.