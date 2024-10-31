The 2024-25 season has not been kind to the Milwaukee Bucks thus far. Aside from their 1-3 start with three straight losses and a lack of intensity, the Bucks have also been playing without All-Star wing Khris Middleton. This offseason, Middleton underwent procedures on both of his ankles to address long-running injury concerns, and he has yet to make his season debut. As a result, the question of when Middleton will return to the floor has been prominent in Milwaukee.

After barely practicing in the preseason and not participating in any of the team's preseason games, it was said that Middleton would miss the start of the season. However, the Bucks failed to give a timeline on how long he would be out. Every time he has been asked about Middleton, head coach Doc Rivers has remained positive, stating that the 13-year veteran has been progressing well. Now, with all the noise surrounding this team's struggles, it seems like they could be on the verge of getting the three-time All-Star back.

“He did a lot today,” Rivers said on Wednesday afternoon, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “A whole lot. Stayed out on the floor with our guys. So, he's getting close.”

Although Rivers failed to lay out a clear timeline for Middleton's return from his ankle injuries, the head coach's optimism did express that a return is right around the corner.

Bucks need Khris Middleton back to find success

A road loss on Monday to the Boston Celtics is excusable for the Bucks, as that is the team everyone in the NBA is chasing this season. But losses to the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are definitely setbacks for this organization given that neither the Bulls nor the Nets are contending for anything this season. If the Bucks are to be true championship contenders, they can't be dropping these games, especially with their defensive effort not existing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can only do so much for this team, which is why Middleton's presence is vital.

While it is unknown what he will look like coming back from his ankle injuries and surgeries, Middleton's return alone creates more flexibility and ease in the Bucks' nightly rotations. On offense, he is a player that can average 20 points per game and hit timely shots from the perimeter. On defense, Middleton has always been known to be a stout on-ball defender against some of the best wings in the NBA.

At first, his defensive abilities may look slower and rusty, but Middleton needs to be on the court in order for Milwaukee to be the elite-level two-way team that they have proven to be in the past. Without him, the Bucks have been nothing but a disappointment and a team heading in the direction of complete collapse.

Only four games have been played. It may be too early to write the Bucks off already, yet rumors are swirling about what the future holds for this organization. Antetokounmpo is hearing his name in trade rumors and how he could potentially ask for a trade if the Bucks fail to meet expectations yet again, which is why Middleton's injury return could very well steer things in the right direction.

It is very possible that Middleton will make his return for the Bucks fairly soon with the calendar shifting to November.