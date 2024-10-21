Khris Middleton has been beset by injury problems over the past two seasons, and the way he'll be starting the 2024-25 season won't do much to quell the fears of Milwaukee Bucks fans. Middleton, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, is set to miss the Bucks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues his rehab from offseason surgeries to repair his ankle.

Given how much time Middleton has missed over the past two seasons, it's no surprise to see the Bucks be extra cautious when it comes to handling his return from injuries. The Bucks have their eyes set on competing for a championship, and with 82 regular season games to go before the postseason begins, it's best to err on the side of caution.

It looked as though Middleton had completely put his injuries in the rearview mirror with the way he performed during the Bucks' short-lived run in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Amid the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who nursed an injured calf at the most inopportune time of the season, Middleton stepped up and looked like the best version of himself despite their six-game series defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

In those six games, Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 48/35/90 shooting splits. After two straight seasons in which his regular season capabilities were hampered by injuries, he looked better than ever, which shows that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank as long as he's healthy.

However, in the middle of July, it was reported that Middleton underwent two arthroscopic surgeries to fix the ongoing issues in his ankles. According to reports, Middleton went through the first procedure around May following the Bucks' first-round exit (this was to address the bad left ankle injury he sustained back in February), and then he followed that up with a “minor clean-up procedure” to alleviate the lingering issue in his right ankle.

Who do the Bucks rely on to fill in for Khris Middleton?

The Bucks don't exactly have the best depth among teams with contending aspirations. In particular, their options to replace Khris Middleton on the wing have plenty of question marks surrounding them.

Nonetheless, knowing Doc Rivers' preference to rely on veterans, Taurean Prince looks like the most likely candidate to assume Middleton's place in the starting lineup to begin the campaign against the 76ers. Prince shot 39.6 percent from three last season, so he can be relied upon to space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, but he's nowhere near Middleton's caliber as a shot-creator — placing the heavy burden of creating offense on Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's shoulders.

Other than Prince, Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson Jr. should get a bump in minutes, and perhaps MarJon Beauchamp as well. But one likely recourse for the Bucks is to give more minutes to Bobby Portis in a jumbo lineup with him, Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez in the frontcourt. Portis is a versatile offensive player who can fill in admirably in a tertiary scorer role amid Middleton's absence.