On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a rough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a dominant home victory vs the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back to back. The Bucks dominated this one essentially from the start despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning in basically every facet of the game and led by an epic 34-point performance from Bobby Portis.

Khris Middleton had arguably his best game of the season in this one, scoring 18 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in just 24 minutes of action.

After the game, Middleton spoke on what he felt was clicking for him out there on the floor, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“Still got a little bit to go, but tonight definitely felt like the best night I’ve had thus far. Always great to get a couple 3s going, mid-range going.”

When the Bucks stumbled out of the gates this year to a 2-8 start, one perhaps underreported reason why was the absence of Middleton, who missed the opening portion of this season due to an injury.

However, since Middleton has returned to the lineup, the Bucks have picked up the pace. Even though his stats haven't necessarily been eye-popping so far, Middleton's presence has opened up more room for volume shooters like Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green, each of whom have seen their percentages skyrocket as of late.

It's easy to forget just how important of a role Khris Middleton played in the Bucks' championship run in 2021, closing several games for them down the stretch during that postseason, including multiple occasions in the NBA Finals vs the Phoenix Suns.

In any case, the Bucks will next take the floor on Monday evening vs the Chicago Bulls on the road. That game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET from the United Center.