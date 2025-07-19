The Toronto Blue Jays ended the first half of the regular season on a high. A dominant stretch from the Blue Jays' offense fueled a 10-game winning streak. That run helped Toronto climb into first place in the American League East. Despite completing a contract extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earlier this season, the pressure is on Blue Jays general Ross Atkins to make moves.

Toronto needs at least one more starting pitcher to fill out their rotation. Atkins also has holes to address in the Blue Jays' infield. On the mound, Sandy Alcantara is one of two former Cy Young Award winning starters on the market. The Miami Marlins are in not position to contend and he does not fit in their long-term plans. That combo is perfect for contenders looking to be aggressive.

Compared to teams around Major League Baseball, Toronto's farm system is extremely frail. Outside of their top two prospects, the Blue Jays might not have any players that will make it to the major leagues. Luckily for them, only one blue chip prospect is needed in order to swing a big deal at the deadline. It is up to Atkins how quickly he folds and includes one of them in a deal.

Things could change quickly in Toronto over the next two weeks. The Blue Jays have gone from a team that could move Bo Bichette to one of the biggest buyers on the market. With the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees hot on their tail in the AL East, a lot of pressure is on Toronto's players to keep winning. Bringing in another pitcher would make it much easier to do so.

Here are some of the Blue Jays' top prospects that could be on their way out.

SS Arjun Nimmala

SP Trey Yesavage

Why should the Blue Jays move on from their prospects?

Toronto entered the season hoping that they could make some noise in the AL East. However, the team has proven that they have the talent to do much more than that. Their success has reinvigorated the fanbase, even if it goes against the front office's long-term plans. A good season should never be wasted in MLB, whether it was planned or just a nice surprise.

Guerrero Jr. turned heads when he signed his extension. As soon as he was done writing his name, Atkins and the Blue Jays front office collectively let out a sigh of relief. They have their best player under contract for the foreseeable future. Now, the big question is how they will approach the beginning of what they thought was going to be a short rebuild in Toronto.

Instead Guerrero Jr.'s excellent play has his team en route to home field advantage in the playoffs. That shift means that it is time to go all in and make the most of the 2025 season, even if it costs them a significant part of their future. The Blue Jays have been cautioned against moving Nimmala or Yesavage, but that was before they took off on their winning streak at the end the first half.

Teams with worthwhile upgrades are willing to deal, but the price tags on their players are high. The odds of Atkins pulling the rug out on a selling team and getting a star for cheap is slim to none. Unfortunately for them, Nimmala and Yesavage are the only prospects in their farm system that could interest other teams. It might mess up their plans with Bichette, but it has to be done.

Who should the Blue Jays trade their prospects for at the trade deadline?

Offensive upgrades in the field and starting pitching are at the top of the Blue Jays' wish list. Atkins could use Nimmala and Yesavage as leverage in trade talks to bring in players that could change Toronto's season. While offense is at a premium in MLB, having a deep reservoir of competent playoff pitching is what sets champions apart from teams that exit in the first round.

The Miami Marlins remain trapped in a vortex of mediocrity. On paper, they have players that should be able to fuel the team to wins. One of the biggest reasons why that has not happened is Alcantara. The former All-Star has struggled since returning from injury, holding a 7.14 ERA this season. Despite that, Alcantara is still a popular name in trade discussions.

A deal bringing Alcantara is much easier than others involving bigger names. Atkins would still have to give up one of his two top prospects in the deal, though. If this trade does happen, Alcantara enters a rotation where he won't be asked to do nearly as much. If he can get comfortable and find his former self, he could be essential to a deep playoff run in the AL.

It is up to Atkins to figure out how to attack the trade deadline. Guerrero Jr. and his teammates are playing too well for the front office to do nothing. Toronto's stars are showing out and it is time for the organization to reward them with upgrades. MLB seasons are won and lost at the trade deadline. The Blue Jays hope that they can make the right deals and end things with a title.