Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations.

The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he exploded for 50 points on top of 13 rebounds and four assists. Johnson was quite ecstatic to see the Greek Freak put on a show and explode, but he couldn’t help but notice how important Middleton has been for the team as well.

Since both Giannis and Middleton returned from their respective injury absences, the Bucks have been undefeated with four straight wins. Of course the presence of Giannis has been huge, but Middleton has been solid as well despite playing sparingly and off the bench as he works his way back to game shape. With that said, Milwaukee is only going to be more lethal once he is fully healthy.

Johnson believes it too, and Middleton could very well be the X-factor for the franchise.

“Milwaukee’s championship aspirations depend on a healthy Khris Middleton!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

True enough, the Bucks struggled in the 2022 playoffs when Khris Middleton was out due to injury. Now, the team certainly needs him to be healthy and at 100 percent come playoff time to improve their chances of winning.

Middleton is the best Robin to Giannis’ Batman, and that is clear in their past few games. If Middleton can return to his All-Star form, as Magic Johnson said, it’s not hard to see the Bucks competing for the Larry O’Brien trophy.