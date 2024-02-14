The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bucks are 35-20 this season, and they are coming off a loss on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee has two of the better players in the NBA on their team with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard. Both of these players are healthy and ready to go Thursday night. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points per game, and 11.4 rebounds. Lillard is scoring 24.6 points per game while dishing out 6.7 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are coming off a game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. This game will be their second night of a back-to-back, which is never easy. Memphis has a bunch of injuries to deal with heading into this one. With the longer-term injuries of Ja Morant, Desmond bane, and Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies are without their three best players. Zaire Williams, Scottie Pippen Jr, and Derrick Rose are all dealing with injuries, as well. Memphis is beat up, and that is definitely something to keep in mind heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Grizzlies Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Memphis Grizzlies: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +410

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are one of the better scoring teams in the NBA. They average 122.2 points per game on the season, which is second-most in the league. The Bucks have a great chance to continue putting up points in this game. The Grizzlies are injury riddled, and they have been giving up some points. All the Bucks need to do is put up 115 points. This season, when the Bucks score at least 115, they are 32-7. Milwaukee is almost unbeatable when they put up 115 points.

The Grizzlies are the worst scoring team in the NBA. They score 106.7 points per game this season, so the injuries have clearly made a difference. Memphis has the lowest field goal percentage, second-lowest three-point percentage, and they make the second-fewest free throws per game. The Bucks should be able to keep the Grizzlies to a low score, which would help them cover the spread.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies, as mentioned, struggle to score the basketball. However, the Bucks are not a good defensive team. They just allowed 123 points to the Miami Heat, and they have allowed 118.9 points per game this season. Milwaukee gives up the eighth-most field goals made per game, as well. With this, the Grizzlies should be able to score a little bit more than their season average, even with their injuries. The spread is going to be large, so as long as the Grizzlies hit their shots, they will cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team, and I can not trust the Grizzlies when they have all these injuries. Milwaukee should be able to get back in the win column and crush Memphis. For this reason, I am going to take the Bucks to cover the spread, despite the large spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Bucks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Bucks -10.5 (-110), Over 226.5 (-110)