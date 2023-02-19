The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to host the NBA All-Star Game soon, with the franchise submitting a bid to host the event, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee’s bid has also been confirmed by the Journal Sentinel.

The Bucks should find competition in its bid to become a host of the All-Star Game, given how lucrative and profitable it’s become for cities when serving as the spot of the said event.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated on Saturday that the estimated “economic impact” to Salt Lake City of the All-Star Weekend is around $280 million. Silver also revealed that it’s the All-Star break has caused hotels to post an all-time high record. “We’re occupying 33,000 hotel nights in the community here, and we have more fan events than any time in history, shared Silver.”

The Bucks had tried to host the All-Star Game in 2022 and 2023 but lost the rights to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz.

There’s been only one instance in the history of the NBA that the Bucks hosted the NBA All-Star Game, and that was way back in 1977 at Milwaukee Arena. The Bucks are now housed at Fiserv Forum, which opened just in 2018.