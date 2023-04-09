Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. Thanks to their stingy team defense and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brilliance, the former champs maintained their dominance. With the first seed already locked up, there’s no reason for the team to risk any further injury. Because of that, the Bucks will be resting Giannis, along with most of their starting roster, in their season finale against the Raptors. This is confirmed by the latest injury report.

It’s worth noting that only Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday are listed as “OUT” due to rest. For Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, both Bucks players are dealing with their respective injury. Middleton is still yet to return from a knee injury he suffered late in the season, while Giannis is nursing an injured right knee.

The Bucks have already secured the first seed, and so there’s no real reason for them to trot out their players in the final game. Even their opponent on Sunday is doing the same: the Raptors, who are also locked into their seed, is resting players like OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet.

Milwaukee’s title defense campaign in the 2022 playoffs unfortunately ended in brutal fashion. The injury to Khris Middleton turned out to be devastating for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was still excellent, but the Celtics had a much easier time containing the offense without one of their secondary playmakers. They bowed out of the second round as a result.

Bucks fans are now hoping that their injury woes are behind them. They have plenty of time to prepare for their eighth-seeded opponent (which, ironically, could be the Raptors).