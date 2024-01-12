Milwaukee Bucks fans were enjoying their team's obliteration of the Boston Celtics

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Boston Celtics in what was expected to be an exciting clash between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams. However, the game turned out to be a one-sided affair. The Bucks put on a show, downing the Celtics in a massive blowout that saw the lead swell to as much as 43 points.

As expected, even before the conclusion of the game, NBA Twitter was alive in a frenzy seeing the league's number one team get annihilated.

A lot of the talk revolved around how TNT switched broadcasts due to the severity of the blowout. By halftime, the Bucks already amassed a 37-point lead, 75-38. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to keep the starters on the bench entering the third, so TNT tried to find much more exciting action elsewhere.

Ernie Johnson himself even explained how difficult it was to find another game to broadcast, considering how the other Thursday night games were blowouts as well.

Other Bucks fans were just having a field day seeing their team obliterate an Eastern Conference rival.

Bucks' frontcourt shines in blowout win over Celtics

Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis finished with a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo added another double-double himself (24 points and 12 rebounds). Portis and Antetokounmpo both combined for 20 points during Milwaukee's 25-0 run in the first half.

For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard finished with 21 points while Sam Hauser added 15. Jayson Tatum had his lowest outing of the season, scoring seven points in just below 16 minutes of game time.

The Bucks look to bring Thursday's momentum moving forward as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.